China allocates $8bn to fight coronavirus

This year, the Chinese government will allocate 60.33 billion yuan ($ 8.75 billion) from the budget to counter the novel coronavirus causing pneumonia, Report says, citing TASS.

"Such measures will be taken by the decision of the steering working group to combat the new type of coronavirus, to ensure the costs necessary to strengthen the fundamental measures to eliminate it," the statement said.

One of the main tasks facing the government now is to prevent pneumonia from spreading in rural areas.

According to official data, the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 2,700, while 80 people died from it. Most cases (1,423 infected and 76 deaths) are reported in the central Hubei Province with its administrative center Wuhan. It is followed by Guangdong (south) and Zhejiang Province (east).

