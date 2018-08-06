 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chicago shootings in one Sunday: 5 killed

    Shootings recorded in 10 different places only for three hours© Officer

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ / At least five people were killed and about 40 others were injured during criminal wars in Chicago the day before.

    Report informs citing the Interfax, a chief of the city police, Fred Waller told in a press conference.

    "Chicago experienced an evening of violence. Incidents with accidental or targeted shooting are completely unacceptable in our streets ", he said.

    According to local media, shootings were recorded in 10 different places of the city only for three hours.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi