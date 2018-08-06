Chicago shootings in one Sunday: 5 killed

© Officer

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ / At least five people were killed and about 40 others were injured during criminal wars in Chicago the day before.

Report informs citing the Interfax, a chief of the city police, Fred Waller told in a press conference.

"Chicago experienced an evening of violence. Incidents with accidental or targeted shooting are completely unacceptable in our streets ", he said.

According to local media, shootings were recorded in 10 different places of the city only for three hours.