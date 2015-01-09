Charlie Hebdo hunt: Police storm two hostage sites

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ French police have stormed two hostage sites in the Paris area, killing three hostage takers.

Two brothers suspected in the Charlie Hebdo magazine shootings died in an assault at a warehouse where they had been holding a hostage north of Paris.

In the second incident, anti-terror forces stormed a supermarket in eastern Paris where several hostages were held by a gunman.

Four hostages there were killed prior to the police assault. The hostage taker at the supermarket is believed to be linked to the two Charlie Hebdo suspects.

After the police operation started, several hostages could be seen leaving the Hypercacher supermarket. Two police officers were injured in the rescue operation, AP reported.

A hostage at the warehouse in Dammartin-en-Goele, 35km (22 miles) north of Paris, has also been freed, while a police officer at the scene was injured, AFP news agency said.

Report informs citing BBC, French President Francois Hollande is expected to address the nation later on Friday. The police assaults came after three tense days in France.

Twelve people were shot dead and 11 were injured in Wednesday's attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical magazine. The unprecedented attack shocked France and there has been an outpouring of sympathy and solidarity worldwide.

The two suspects of the Charlie Hebdo shootings, brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi, had been on the run for two days, before being surrounded at Dammartin as night fell on Friday.

French police said they came out firing, at which point police stormed the warehouse.