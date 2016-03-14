Chairman of Czech Chamber of Deputies starts visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Jan Hamáček has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Valeh Alasgarov.

In a brief talk with reporters, J.Hamáček said the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan were close partners in a number of areas, and hailed cooperation between the two countries.