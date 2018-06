Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ 17 cars collided in Utah state of the US which caused to one death and 25 injured persons.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, 6 trucks and 11 cars were damaged.

The incident happened due to foggy weather. Thus, one of the trucks' driver wanted to reduce the speed, however, not taking into account the distance from the back, they struck a truck.

The investigation on the accident is underway.