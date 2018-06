Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the French energy company Total Christophe de Margerie died in a plane crash at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", a Falcon-50 jet crashed with a snow machine. Three crew members died.

The death of the director confirmed by the "Total".

Incidents will be investigated by the Interstate Aviation Committee and the Federal Air Transport Agency.