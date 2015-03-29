​CEC: Presidential elections in Uzbekistan declared held

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in Uzbekistan were declared held. Report informs citing TASS, according to the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, at 10:00 am local time 7, 601,400 people or 36.55% of registered voters voted.

4 political parties ran for office.

People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan nominates chairman of the Central Council Hatamzhon Ketmonov, the Democratic Party "Milly Tiklanish" proposes a member of the faction in parliament Akmal Saidov, the Social Democratic Party "Adolat" - the chairman of the party executive committee Narimon Umarov.

More than 20,79 million citizens will be able to take part in elections. In order to declare the elections held they need 33% of voters. Nearly 80,000 local observers and 300 international representatives will monitor the elections.