Ceasefire agreement reached in Syria

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ 15-day ceasefire agreement reached between militants loyal to Bashar al-Assad and moderate opposition in Eastern Guta of Damascus, Syrian capital.

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, the agreement came into force from November 19, 06.00 am.

Bashar al-Assad's regime surrounded Eastern Guta region already 3 years and do not allow humanitarian aid to the region, information declares. In addition, military aircrafts of Assad's forces bombed places inhabited by civilians in that region.