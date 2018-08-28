Çavuşoğlu: We want Turkey to get what it deserves from EU

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ / Accession to the European Union remains one of the most important foreign policy objectives of Ankara.

Report informs citing the TASS, Turkish foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu told at a press conference in Lithuania.

"There is no doubt that our country will remain a member of NATO and will seek admission in the EU", - said M. Çavuşoğlu.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ankara does not expect any undeserved concessions from Brussels on the way of admission to the European community.

"We want Turkey to get what it deserves from the EU," the Turkish diplomat said, adding that Ankara is waiting for a clear signal from the EU on the issue of membership in the Union.