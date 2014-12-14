Cavusoglu says new process to begin in Syria

 Top
    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said a new process will begin in Syria.

    Speaking about the recent developments in Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the upcoming developments in Syria will occur as a package.

    Minister Çavuşoğlu said negotiations will be held on the use of İncirlik Airbase.

    Stating that Russia will not be kept out of the loop and Iran's concerns will be addressed, Cavusoglu noted that elaborations and negotiations will continue with the USA.

    Stating that they will come up with a comprehensive action package, Cavusoglu said "Security forces and intelligence elements will discuss what needs to be done."

