Catania airport closed due to eruption of Etna

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The airport of the second largest Sicilian city of Catania is closed due to the eruption of the volcano Etna. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it is said by airport.

Airplane does not work from last night, it was originally planned to resume flights in the morning.

According to the report, the situation remains critical, despite the fact that harvesting equipment at dawn cleared the runway from the ashes that fell overnight.

Crisis center of the airport intends to hold another meeting in the afternoon

The volcano Etna woke up on February 28. 10 people were injured as a result of the release of volcanic material on March 16.