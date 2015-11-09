Catalonia takes first steps to splitting from Spain

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The parliament of the autonomous Spanish region of Catalonia will vote on a resolution to start a bid for independence from Spain. The pro-independence parties are expected to pass the resolution after winning a comfortable majority in the September 27 regional elections.

The resolution reportedly entails a 30-day period to establish sovereign social security and treasury systems.

The pro-independence Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) Coalition and the allied Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) Party, are expected to pass the resolution after winning a comfortable majority in the September 27 regional elections.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government has declared it will take the matter to the Constitutional Court of Spain if the resolution is passed. The Spanish high court is expected to review on Tuesday Rajoy’s appeal to make the Catalan Parliament vote null and void.