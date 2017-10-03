Catalan trade unions declare general strike

© Getty İmages

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Catalan trade unions called the strike to show public anger at Spanish police violence that marred the region's independence referendum.

Report informs citing the BBC, protesters are blocking major roads in Catalonia, causing big traffic jams.

Mercabarna - Barcelona's massive wholesale market - was left deserted as some 770 food businesses closed for the day.

Barcelona port was at a standstill, union sources said.

On Monday evening, Spain national football team abandoned a training session after fans booed and whistled at defender Gerard Pique, who has strongly backed the Catalan referendum. He plays for FC Barcelona, which announced that it had joined the strike. "None of the professional teams or the youth teams at FC Barcelona will train tomorrow," the club said on Monday evening.

Schools, universities and medical services are also closed or operating at a minimum level.

The referendum was declared illegal by the Madrid government.