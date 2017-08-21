Catalan police identify driver that ploughed into crowd in Barcelona

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Catalan police have confirmed that the driver of the van, who ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona, has been identified, Report informs citing the TASS.

Notably, the law enforcement bodies have already stated that there was one man in the vehicle at the moment of the terror attack.

The Catalan authorities consider that Younes Abouyaaqoub, reportedly a native of Morocco, was at the wheel of the van.

“Everything leads to the fact that Younes Abouyaaqoub was the driver,” adviser for Internal Affairs under the government of the autonomy Joaquim Forn said in an interview to Catalynia Radio.

Forn clarified that there was no information about whether or not the suspect is beyond Catalonia, however, he is “hunted in all European countries”.

The driver of the van intentionally ploughed into the passers-by in Barcelona on August 17. As a result, 14 people were killed.