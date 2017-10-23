Catalan parliament to mull reciprocal measure to Madrid’s actions

© PressTV

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Catalan parliament plans to hold a meeting on October 26, which will define reciprocal measure against Madrid’s actions.

Report informs referring to the Interfax.

Spanish media writes that there is a probability that ‘independence of Catalonia’ will be declared at the meeting.

Spanish government adopted a decision on introduction of article 155 of Spanish Constitution against autonomous community of Catalonia, which envisages dismissal of all Catalan leadership from power. The power in this autonomous community will be exercised by representative appointed by Madrid and followed by early parliamentary elections.

The decision of Spanish government must be approved by Senate at the session set for October 27.