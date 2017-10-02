Catalonia announces results of referendum - VIDEO

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Spanish Autonomy of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont has announced results of the referendum.

Report informs, authorities of the autonomy declared about 90% of those who voted for independence.

"2 million 20 thousand 144 people, or 90% voted for independence", official representative of the Government of Catalonia Jordi Turul told a press conference.

2.2 million voters out of 5.3 million voted in referendum.

Notably, Madrid does not recognize the referendum and results of the plebiscite.