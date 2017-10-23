Catalan government asks EU to mediate in the conflict

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The settlement of the situation between Catalonia and Spain is possible only through the mediation of the European Union.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Government of Catalonia’s Delegate in France Martí Anglada said.

According to Anglada, such a solution to the situation, in particular, stated by the Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel.

He stressed that Catalonia has suspended the process of declaring independence, as it wants to conduct a dialogue with Madrid. The region has four more days before Spain decides on the status of the region, he said.