Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The authorities of the Catalan city of Girona has announced the king of Spain Felipe VI persona non grata.

Report informs citing local newspaper Ara.

It was reported that the reason was abolishing autonomous status of the region.

Earlier it became known that the Catalan leadership intends to appeal against removal of the status.

The Catalan parliament called for a meeting on October 26 regarding independence declaration.