Cartoonist of Charlie Hebdo to stop drawing Mohammed

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Charlie Hebdo cartoonist "Luz", who designed the front page of the magazine that appeared after the Paris attacks, has said he will no longer draw the Prophet Muhammad, Report informs citing foreign media.

Renald Luzier says: "Ddrawing Muhammad "no longer interests me".

Twelve people were murdered when two Islamist gunmen burst into the Charlie Hebdo offices on 7 January.

The attack prompted a wave of sympathy under the banner "Je suis Charlie".

Within days of the attack, the satirical magazine's surviving staff produced a defiant edition with the headline "All is forgiven" above Luz's cartoon showing the Prophet weeping, while holding a sign saying "I am Charlie".

Pictorial depictions of the founder of Islam are considered forbidden by most Muslims.

Following the January attack, the magazine's normal print run of 60,000 eventually climbed to eight million.

"I've got tired of [drawing Muhammad], just like I got tired of drawing Sarkozy. I'm not going to spend my life drawing them," Luz said in answer to a question about the famous January edition.

Luz is about to release a book of cartoons entitled "Catharsis", which he says in his interview was his way of expressing himself after the murder of his colleagues.