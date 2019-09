© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/b572c7cb9ef92a6d6aaa258a0bcde7ef/a4fe969c-6e5e-4487-83a8-514bef324051_292.jpg

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that she was ready to make concessions to protesters and refuse to consider amendments to the extradition law, Report informs citing the South China Morning Post.

It is noted that this is the main requirement of Hong Kong protesters.

According to sources, the head of the administration will announce his decision on Wednesday- September 4.