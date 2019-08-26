Cargo ship with 25 people on board loses contact in waters off eastern Indonesia

© Fotolia / hanohiki https://report.az/storage/news/7e1644837192997bf2534e8730833457/06a77038-a00f-4915-9b2b-d292f1319ff6_292.jpg

A cargo ship with 25 people on board and carrying nickel ores lost contact after it sent a distress signal in waters off eastern Indonesia on Sunday, and the search operation will resume on Monday. Report informs that the statement came from head of communication for media Yusuf Latief, who spoke to Xinhua over phone.