Cargo plane goes off runway in US, two pilots killed

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ A pilot and co-pilot were killed Friday when their cargo plane went off the runway at a Charleston, West Virginia airport, authorities said.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Yeager airport spokesman Mike Plante says the plane, which was contracted by UPS shipping company, flew from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway.

According to Plante, the rescue service is operating at the scene, but the situation is complicated by the fact that the plane broke down from a steep cliff and is located in a hard-to-reach locality.

The roads near the scene are temporarily blocked.