 Top
    Close photo mode

    Caracas mayor charged with coup attempt

    Antonio Ledesma has repeatedly criticized the authorities

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The prosecutor's office filed charges of plotting a coup and support groups intending to destabilize the country acts of violence against Venezuela Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, the police in camouflage and masks arrested an opposition mayor in February.

    Ledesma was taken into custody in the same military prison that both oppositionists and critics of President Nicolas Maduro - Leopoldo Lopez, who a year ago was accused of inciting "anti-government violence".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi