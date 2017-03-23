Car tried to drive into crowd on a shopping street in Antwerp

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium police prevented a terrorist attack in Antwerp as a car tried to enter a shopping street at high speed, one person was detained.

Report informs, Reuters said on Thursday.

As newspaper La Derniere Heure reported, Belgian police on Thursday discovered a car containing arms and illegal material in the city of Antwerp and cordoned off a parking area where the car was stopped.

The car was stopped by a military patrol. No harm done.

Bart De Wever, the city's mayor, is reportedly expected to hold a press conference where he will announce that an attack has been thwarted.