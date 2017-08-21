Car ploughs into bus shelters in France: dead, injured reported

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ A car has ploughed into the people waiting at a bus stop in Marseille city in the south of France. As a result, one person has been killed; other has been injured.

Report informs citing the BBC, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

According to the information, first, he rammed into the people at the bus stop and killed one person. Later, he left the area and ploughed into another bus shelter. As a result of the second incident, one person has been wounded.

The police have called on people not to walk in that area yet.