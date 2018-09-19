 Top
    Car drives into pedestrians near Islamic center in London -PHOTO

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ / A car drove into a number of pedestrians near the Islamic center in West London, Report informs citing The Sun.

    The incident occurred at around 00.30 local time in the FoxGate Lane area. As a result of the incident, two people were injured, they were taken to hospitals. 

    Their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

    The driver fled the incident place, now he is wanted by the police. Eyewitnesses report that people in the car sounded Islamophobic slogans.

