Car bombing kills four, injures dozens in Kabul

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ A car bombing targeted the office of a district governor on the outskirts of the Afghan capital, killing at least four people.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the incident occurred on Wednesday after the attacker rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into the building located in the Paghman district, west of Kabul.

The fatalities included the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief for the district, reported the website for the Afghan news channel TOLO news, citing the city’s police.

The police also said that about 40 other people were wounded in the assault.

Kabul police spokesman, Ebadullah Karimi said the number of casualties was expected to go higher.

There were no claims of responsibility, but the Taliban militant group tends to stage attacks of the kind across the country.

The war-wracked country continues to face violence and insecurity nearly 14 years after the US and its NATO allies invaded it as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror.