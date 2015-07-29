Car bombing kills 2 civilians in northern Afghanistan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ A police official says a car bombing in northern Afghanistan has killed two civilians and wounded 11, one of killed is a child, Report informs referring to Russian media.

Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, a spokesman for the police chief in Kunduz province, says the blast Wednesday occurred when a local police vehicle was passing by. Hussaini says no police officers were wounded in the attack, which took place near the hospital in the city of Kunduz.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Taliban often uses roadside bombs in their assaults. Such indiscriminate bombings are both a major threat to both Afghan security forces and civilians across the country.