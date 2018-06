Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least two policemen were injured after a bomb blast at police station in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan.

Report informs citing the TASS, a militant hit a car loaded with explosives at Mandan police station gate.

Two policemen on duty at the entrance of the station were injured as a result, while the suicide bomber died.

None of terrorist groups has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.