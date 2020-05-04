Car bomb explosion kills 18 in Afghanistan

Eighteen soldiers were killed in a car explosion by militants of the radical “Taliban” movement in Afghanistan’s Helmand province, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

The explosion occurred on Sunday evening in the Nahr Siraj district. A car bomb exploded near a checkpoint of the Afghan national army and the National Directorate of Security that destroyed the station.

Moreover, a press-Secretary of the provincial Governor Omar Zwack, said that five soldiers killed and five more injured in the explosion.

The radical Taliban movement claimed responsibility for the blast.