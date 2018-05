Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb exploded outside a mosque run by Yemen's Houthi group in the capital Sanaa on Friday, residents said, going off as worshippers were leaving after midday prayers and injuring several of them.

Report informs citing the Reuters.

There were no reports of casualties in the relatively rare attack in the city or an immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion by the Bilal mosque in western Sanaa.