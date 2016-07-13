 Top
    Car bomb exploded in northern Baghdad, 7 killed - UPDATED

    Suicide bomber carried out explosion at security checkpoint

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in the blast, which occurred in the north of Iraqi capital. 

    Report informs referring to the Reuters citing a medical and security forces.

    So far no one has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

    Powerful blast occurred in northern part of Baghdad, Iraqi capital.

    Report informs citing the Russian TASS, suicide bomber exploded car bomb near security checkpoint in Al-Rashidiya, Baghdad.

    No information reported on the injured.

    Notably, a day earlier, on July 12, a similar attack committed in Al-Rashidiya market. As a result, 9 people killed, over 30 injured.

