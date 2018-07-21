Captain of sunken ship in Missouri told passengers not to wear life jackets

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ / The captain of a duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake in in Missouri on Thursday told passengers that there is no need to wear life jackets.

Report informs citing the TASS, one of the escaped passengers, Tia Coleman who lost nine of relatives in the tragedy told about it.

According to her, the captain told them that "you don't need to worry and put on life jackets - you won't need them", so none of her family members did it. Coleman expressed confidence that the dead would have been much less if the passengers had not followed his advice, as at the critical moment people just did not have time to wear jackets.

“I lost all my children, I lost my husband, I lost my mother in law, I lost my father in law, I lost my uncle, I lost my sister in law – she was my sister – and I lost my nephew. I’m OK, but this is really hard,” Coleman told.

Notably, the duck boat sank on the lake of Table Rock on July 19 in the evening because of the storm. The tragedy killed 17 of the more than 30 people on board.

It is reported that the shipwrecked had previously identified problems with the engine.