    Candidates for Nobel Price 2018 named

    Nobel week kicks off in Sweden

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ One of the most anticipated events of the year - Nobel week kicks off in Stockholm, Report informs citing Russian media.

    The winners in the sphere of medicine and physiology will be announced soon.

    Notably, the choice of the winner and even the names of the candidates are kept in the strictest confidence. In total, more than 300 people are on the list of applicants for awards.

    Attention is traditionally focused on the Nobel peace prize, which will be awarded in Oslo, Norway. This year the short list includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Amal, a wife of George Clooney, lawyer and human rights activist. 

