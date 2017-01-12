Candidate for the post of US Secretary of State opposed ban on the entry of Muslims

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate for the post of US Secretary of State, nominated by the future president Donald Trump called Islam great faith and said he does not support a total ban on a certain religion or group.

Report informs referring to "Radio Liberty", the former head of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson said this during the hearings in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate.

Tillerson told the Senate that he had been in many Islamic countries in the Middle East and south-eastern Asia, while working at ExxonMobil. According to him, he "began to appreciate this great faith."

He added, however, that the US is facing "serious challenges", for example, the task is not to let terrorists into the country. "We can not just close our eyes and ignore this fact", - Tillerson said. "We need to be aware of this threat completely and to develop ways to eliminate it", - he said.

During the election campaign, Trump proposed to introduce a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States to prevent terrorist attacks.

Representatives of both the Democratic and Republican parties have condemned the initiative, calling it discriminatory.