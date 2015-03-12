 Top
    Close photo mode

    Canadian intelligence agencies prevent a terrorist attack in Toronto

    Terrorist attack planned by the supporter of IS group

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Special Services of Canada prevented a scheduled blast of the US consulate and other buildings in downtown, Toronto. Report informs referring to the foreign media, the Minister of Public Security Steven Blaney announced at a press conference in Ottawa.

    He noted that the terrorist group was planning by the supporter of "Islamic state".

    According to the investigators, 33-year-old Malik Jahanzeb from Pakistan, living in Canada since 2004, suspected of preparing an explosion in downtown Toronto. He's already detained.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi