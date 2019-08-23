Canadian consulate halts mainland China visits

The Canadian consulate in Hong Kong has suspended all work travel including to mainland China for local staff, days after British consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-kit was detained at the border while returning from neighbouring Shenzhen on a business trip, Report informs citing South China Morning Post.

“The consulate general of Canada in Hong Kong employs Canadian diplomats posted to Hong Kong as well as locally engaged staff. At present, locally engaged staff will not undertake official business travel outside of Hong Kong,” a spokesperson from the Canadian consulate confirmed to the South China Morning Post.