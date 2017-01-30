 Top
    Canadian authorities: Mosque attack is a terrorist act

    Five persons killed by gunfire in Quebec mosque

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Canadian authorities described the attack as “terrorist act”. 

    Report informs referring to the BBC, at least five people are reported dead after gunfire attack in mosque in Quebec City, the administrative capital of Canadian province with the same name.

    Shots were fired at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday night, where dozens had gathered for evening prayers.

    Police said the area is secure and the situation is "under control” at the moment. All people have been evacuated from the mosque. Police have arrested gunmen.

    A witness told reporters that up to three gunmen had been involved. Police doesn’t exclude that the third gunman may have escaped. 

