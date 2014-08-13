Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Canada will provide a vaccine against Ebola fever. Report informs citing Lenta.ru, Canada will send thousands of doses of an experimental vaccine to Africa.The medicine will be given to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Minister of Health Rona Ambrose stated, that the medicine had been developed in the State National Microbiology Laboratory.

The decision to use the drug was taken after the WHO Expert Committee recognized the use of experimental drugs against Ebola ethical.

The assistant of the Head of the organization, Marie-Paule Kieny issued that three types of drugs were being examined. This medicine could help in the fight against the disease, which is still considered incurable