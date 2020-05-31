Canada’s coronavirus cases exceed 90 thousand

Coronavirus cases have reached 90,190 in Canada, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the information, 7,073 people have died from the virus.

The most cases were recorded in Quebec (50,651) and Ontario (27,533).

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases reached 6,161,485 globally, resulting in 2,738,333 recoveries and 371,016 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.