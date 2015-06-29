Canada introduces additional economic sanctions against Russia

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Canada introduced additional economic sanctions against 14 Russian legal entities and three individuals.

Report informs referring the information given by theTASS, such information is contained in the statement of Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper posted on the internet page of the Canadian government on Monday.

Furthermore, Canada imposed a ban on import and export of goods from the territory of Crimea.

Names of companies and Russian citizens in the ‘black list’ will be published in the nearest future.