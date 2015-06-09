​Canada hits two air strikes on ISIS' positions in Iraq

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Canadian Air Force hit two air strikes on positions of Islamic state terrorist organization in Iraq, Report informs citing Russian media.

According to the information sources in the Defense Ministry of Canada, Air strikes were deposited near the cities of Mosul and Baiji, targets are not revealed. F-18 fighter bombers were involved in the operation.

In late March, the Canadian Parliament voted for extention of the country's participation in the international operation against ISIS, as well as for the support of allies in Syria. Thus, the Canadian mission in Iraq, which was originally designed for six months, will be extended to 12 months and completed in March 2016. The ground operation is still out of the question. Since the beginning of operations against ISIS, Canadian Air Force has conducted 1,000 sorties, during which they bombed Islamists more than 100 times.