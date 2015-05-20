Canada: 10 persons trying to join IG detained

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Canadian police arrested at the airport in Montreal 10 young people, trying to leave the country to join the terrorist group "Islamic State", Report informs citing Russian media.

They were detained over the weekend.

At the moment, an investigation is underway, formal charges have not yet declared to young people, but their passports were confiscated.

Minister of State Security Steven Blaney said, the police will continue to closely monitor possible terrorist activity.

"The international jihadist movement declared war on Canada. We will not stand by and join our allies to weaken and destroy the IG", said Blaney in his statement.