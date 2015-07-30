Cameron says, Britain wants to re-open embassy in Tehran

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister David Cameron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Thursday that the UK wanted to reopen its embassy in Tehran.

The Prime Minister spoke to President Rouhani of Iran this afternoon following the historic deal reached in Vienna over Iran's nuclear program, Report informs citing Russian media, said Cameron's spokesman.

"The prime minister made clear that he remained committed to re-opening the British embassy in Tehran and they agreed that foreign ministers should continue to work together to resolve the outstanding issues before this can happen," said the spokesman.

The embassy was closed in 2011 after it was stormed by protesters.

During the phone call, Cameron expressed his hope that this deal would mark a fresh start in bilateral relations between the UK and Iran."Both leaders welcomed the deal and emphasised their commitment to implementing it in full," he said.