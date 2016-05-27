Cameron: G7 decided to extend sanctions against Russia

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The G7 has decided it will extend sanctions against Russia in June.

Report informs citing the TASS, British Prime Minister David Cameron said Friday.

“On Russia, the G7 has agreed on the vital importance of sanctions rollover in June. Ukraine is the victim of Russian-backed aggression. We must never forget that fact. And the G7 is clear that existing sanctions must remain in place until the Minsk agreement is fully implemented. I believe that is an important decision,” Cameron said at a press conference after the G7 Summit in Japan.