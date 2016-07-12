 Top
    ​Cameron announces the date of his resignation

    The only candidate for the post of prime minister of Great Britain is the Interior Minister, conservator Theresa May

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The current British Prime Minister David Cameron announced the date of his resignation from the post of head of the British Cabinet.

    Report informs citing Euronews, David Cameron will resign on July 13.

    David Cameron promised to resign from his post after election results on Great Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

