    California declares state of emergency of hepatitis A outbreak

    Measures are taken against the epidemic in Los-Angeles, San-Diego and Santa Cruz

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ A state of emergency declared in California over outbreak of hepatitis A.

    Report informs referring to Anadolu, California governor Jerry Brown has stated.

    Spread of the epidemic is reported to be prevented in Los-Angeles, San-Diego and Santa Cruz.

    California Department of Public Health will ensure preparation of vaccines and distribution of them to affected regions.

    Following the death of 16 people from hepatitis A in San Diego last month certain part of the city was cleaned with special solution.

