California authorities impose statewide quarantine

© The Texas Tribune https://report.az/storage/news/f094a26aec2e91ceb63606a22cd60b9e/3fc76a60-2f13-44bb-bfb4-5cff0fbeb33b_292.jpg

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered quarantine for the entire state, Report informs with reference to Mediaite.

The governor’s order is valid from March 20.

According to the order, each resident of the state must stay at home in isolation.

Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan on Dec. 31, 2019. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, later named COVID-2019.

To date, cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in more than 170 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.