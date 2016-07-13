Bush danced on a funeral of policemen killed in Dallas - VIDEO

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ George W. Bush disgraced the memorial service for the victims of the police, which took place in Texas. The politician suddenly began to dance during the performance of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic". While at the moment next to him stood his wife, Lori, and the wife of the current US leader, Michelle Obama. Both women clearly felt uncomfortable, but did not know how to stop Bush’s unseemly outburst.

Report informs, dance at the memorial event has caused a wave of criticism and outrage in social networks. Users with indignation embraced dancing of the former president.

On July 8 in Dallas during the campaign against police arbitrariness on peace officers opened fire. Three law enforcement officers died on the spot, wounding six more. The suspect in the shooting has been eliminated - it was the US Army reservist Mickey Johnson.