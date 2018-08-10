 Top
    Bus with Israeli tourists got into accident in Antalya: 19 people injured

    All the victims were taken to the hospitals of Manavgat, the condition of one tourist is estimated as heavy

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nineteen Israeli tourists suffered as a result of an accident with a tourist minibus in the Turkish province of Antalya, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    A minibus on the Manavgat-Antalya highway crashed into a passenger car and then rolled over. 19 Israeli tourists got injuries, as well as a driver and a guide. All the victims were taken to the hospitals of Manavgat, the condition of one tourist is assessed as severe.

